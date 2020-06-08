Change long overdue to
Hanover schools’ names
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On its 300th birthday this year, Hanover County risks transformation from a beacon of the past to a shadow of itself. How can the birthplace of Patrick Henry, “the voice of the American Revolution,” steadfastly refuse to honor the legitimate concerns of students of color regarding the names of certain educational institutions? Let us renew our former glory by championing change.
Stop defending heritage and tradition as valid reasons for maintaining outdated and offensive tributes to Confederate figures. I call on Hanoverians to grant our youth the same liberty from their yoke of oppression as the colonists sought. Emulate the patriots, who were willing to buck heritage and tradition as English subjects so that America could exist.
Hanover Supervisor Canova Peterson’s claim that this “has nothing to do with the Civil War … it’s about pride in the high school you went to” is grossly off the mark.
I should be able to be a proud citizen of Hanover County; instead, when our family moved here, we intentionally eliminated any real estate options in the area where our teenage daughter might be zoned for Lee-Davis High School. Why is that still a 21st-century consideration?
Stop hiding behind excuses such as the budget and that sham of a survey. Hanover’s leaders are attempting to suppress the clear voices of righteousness rather than nobly lifting them up. Jessica Baskerville should not be muzzled for not giving white supremacy a “fair” shake in the student newspaper.
We must take action now that is just. How do we want to be remembered 300 years from now? Will those future Hanoverians be ashamed, or will they have cause to celebrate us?
Peterson said, “It’s not the time to be looking at this.” No, it’s regrettably long overdue.
Penelope Fleming.
Mechanicsville.
Clearly you know nothing of the rich history / culture or traditions of Hanover Co and abhor everything it represents... why should anyone born and raised there give a rats rear what you think?
