Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The coronavirus pandemic has plunged us into World War III. Like our parents and grandparents in the 1940s, we now are being asked to make personal sacrifices to defeat a common enemy. This is no time for whining and complaining; no time for selfish behavior that puts others at risk. This is our time to be brave, courageous and careful.
We need to follow the advice of our medical experts. We need to wash our hands often and use hand sanitizers whenever we touch anything in public places. We need to stop touching our faces and giving viruses all types of opportunities to enter our mouths, eyes and noses. We need to maintain safe distances between each other. We need to be consistent and to do it with commitment to the common good.
If we do these things, the coronavirus will not spread and we will at some point in the future be able to return to a more normal life. That might not be what was normal a few weeks ago, but it can be a new normal in which our common enemy is kept at bay. This is our time to step up, to stand united and to do our share. Are you ready to do yours?
Howard Garner.
Mechanicsville.
We should all be doing the sensible things that Mr. Garner lays out. That is all we can do. Taking care of ourselves and our own is the best way to contribute to the common good. And there are no concrete answers as to how or when the plague will be beaten back.
Howard Garner …. good advice ….
But the fly in the ointment is assuming the entitlement folks of today are of the same breed as the parents and grandparents of the 1940s.
Back then, family was King, and they were not accustomed of Govment being their mama and daddy for all things. Period.
Mr. Garner is correct, we all have to do our part, and help defeat this ghastly virus. I would feel better if somebody would explain to us what the end game is: How will we be rid of these infections? Will we have to self-isolate for a year, or longer? Will we all need to get tested before we can rejoin society? How will we prevent this virus from popping up again in six months’ time and repeat the mayhem it causes right now? Will we all need to wait for a new vaccine or medication to halt this virus in its tracks and to cure those who have already been infected? What?
Right now we are all flying blind, and it makes the current hardships even harder.
