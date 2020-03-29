COD

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged us into World War III. Like our parents and grandparents in the 1940s, we now are being asked to make personal sacrifices to defeat a common enemy. This is no time for whining and complaining; no time for selfish behavior that puts others at risk. This is our time to be brave, courageous and careful.

We need to follow the advice of our medical experts. We need to wash our hands often and use hand sanitizers whenever we touch anything in public places. We need to stop touching our faces and giving viruses all types of opportunities to enter our mouths, eyes and noses. We need to maintain safe distances between each other. We need to be consistent and to do it with commitment to the common good.

If we do these things, the coronavirus will not spread and we will at some point in the future be able to return to a more normal life. That might not be what was normal a few weeks ago, but it can be a new normal in which our common enemy is kept at bay. This is our time to step up, to stand united and to do our share. Are you ready to do yours?

Howard Garner.

Mechanicsville.

