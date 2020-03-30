All hospital staffers
essential in pandemic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Physicians and nurses who are involved in the COVID-19 health care emergency have been highlighted in the media. As a nurse, I am aware that medical and nursing staffs are only as good as the entire team that works together for safe patient care. This includes radiologists, who perform the X-rays that help diagnose conditions; environment service workers, who are responsible for disinfecting all hospital areas to avoid cross-contamination; laboratory technicians, who work with blood and cultures that rule out viruses and blood anomalies; supply chain systems workers, who get the necessary supplies to the front line; and dietary team members, who provide not only meals for patients but also to hospital cafeterias for the staff. Unit clerical staff and phone operators field calls to free up clinical staff for patient care.
Urgent and essential procedures and operations still are necessary within the system, thus surgical technicians, surgical assistants, physician assistants and nurse practitioners continue to take care of that patient load, taking calls and ensuring their patients are not exposed to infections and viruses. Informational technicians and biomedical engineers work to ensure computers and medical equipment work efficiently for the staff.
Every person who works within a hospital system is a health care worker, and each one of them plays a vital role every day in delivering patient care to our loved ones. If you know someone who works in a hospital, thank them for what they do.
J. Shortt.
North Chesterfield.
Thanks, healthcare professionals! You are on the front lines in this war and your service is appreciated!
"Every person who works within a hospital system is a health care worker...." Mr. Shortt neglects to name them, but let's not forget as well the thousands of other healthcare workers who are crucial -- but who don't have advanced degrees: custodians, electricians, cafeteria workers, drivers, plumbers, secretaries, you name it. If anything good comes out of all this, it might be -- if we pay attention and think -- an understanding of the facts (1) that America is not built upon celebrities, billionaires, CEO's and the like, but upon the work of folks like the ones who take care of us when we need them, and (2) that while we all need to make a living, and enjoy comfort and nicer things, the inner engine that drives the best of us in all of society is the idea of duty.
