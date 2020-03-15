COD

Administrator’s remark

insulting to teachers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am a 25-year veteran teacher who has spent the past eight years teaching high school English in Chesterfield County. I recently saw Chesterfield County Administrator Joseph Casey interviewed on WWBT, and he said teachers should supplement their income through tutoring and fundraising.

After my regular school day, I work after school for two more hours per day monitoring students who are making up lost attendance time. On Mondays and Wednesdays, I go from this second teaching job to a third one, teaching adult education classes. Once a month on Saturdays, I also provide practice GED tests for adult education students. For these extra assignments, I make $22.29 per hour. In a way, I’m lucky. Some other extracurricular teaching assignments here at Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) pay just $15 per hour, which as you know, could soon literally be the minimum wage here in Virginia. All of this extra work is to bring my paycheck up just a little bit closer to where it was when I taught in a state that respects teachers. And it works. My paycheck is a little bit closer.

Casey’s fundraising suggestion is certainly interesting. How would that work? We could maybe have bake sales, but it would have to be a whole lot of them to supplement the income of all of the underpaid teachers employed by CCPS. Also, I can’t afford cookie dough, and I don’t really have time, what with all my jobs.

Right at this moment, there are students vying for my attention, so I don’t have time to elaborate on how offended I am by Casey’s suggestions. If he does not have the will or fortitude to fight for a livable wage for teachers in this community, he needs to say so without insulting us.

Michael McCarthy.

North Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email