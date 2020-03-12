Reader calls 2020 year of geezer election
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If Joe Biden wins the Democratic nomination, the United States will be blessed with its first-ever geezer election. In one corner will be President Donald Trump, the oldest person ever elected president; his first day in office he was 70 years and 220 days old. He took the geezer crown away from Ronald Reagan, a spry 69 years and 349 days when he took office. In the other corner, if Biden wins, he easily takes the geezer crown away from Trump; on his first day in office he would be 78 years and 61 days old. As a special bonus, on Biden’s first day he also would be older than any president ever while in office, beating Reagan, who was 77 years and 349 days on his last day in office.
Alan Pollock.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Alan Pollock,
You have a point somewhere in this jumbled mess of words?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.