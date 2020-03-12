COD

Reader calls 2020 year of geezer election

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If Joe Biden wins the Democratic nomination, the United States will be blessed with its first-ever geezer election. In one corner will be President Donald Trump, the oldest person ever elected president; his first day in office he was 70 years and 220 days old. He took the geezer crown away from Ronald Reagan, a spry 69 years and 349 days when he took office. In the other corner, if Biden wins, he easily takes the geezer crown away from Trump; on his first day in office he would be 78 years and 61 days old. As a special bonus, on Biden’s first day he also would be older than any president ever while in office, beating Reagan, who was 77 years and 349 days on his last day in office.

Alan Pollock.

Glen Allen.

