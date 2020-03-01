Are legislators reneging on redistricting pledge?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our legislators, both Democratic and Republican, realized that gerrymandering is a pox on our democratic system and needs to be eliminated. So, last year, the General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment that would effectively eliminate gerrymandering in Virginia. This same legislation must be passed again before it can go to the people for a vote.
Recently, the Virginia Senate passed the legislation again and sent it to the House of Delegates for action as required. Passage by the House could end gerrymandering in Virginia. It would also set a nationwide example, raising the bar for other states to follow. Gov. Ralph Northam has promised to sign if it reaches his desk.
Is this piece of historic legislation perfect? No, but it is light-years ahead of the partisan gerrymandering that has been going on for years and which keeps getting worse. This will continue if the House does not act by March 7.
For reasons known only to them, some legislators want to renege on their promise to eliminate gerrymandering. We must not let House leadership put partisanship over statesmanship. They must do the right thing. The House of Delegates must take public and open action on this historic constitutional amendment. It must have a vote by the House no later than March 7. Without House approval, gerrymandering will continue to damage our commonwealth. Virginians deserve better.
Ben Crawford.
Blacksburg.
