Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I was driving home from Lynchburg the other night, my sister and I talked about many things applicable to today’s society. But our conversation brought up something about the past that puzzles us.
Remember Douglas Wilder? He served as a member of the Virginia Senate, lieutenant governor, governor of Virginia (the first African American to serve as governor of a U.S. state since Reconstruction — another conversation topic), was briefly a presidential candidate and then mayor of Richmond.
I don’t recall Wilder ever complaining about the statues that represent our storied past. I remember him being more concerned about the citizens of Richmond, the schools, teachers and pupils of Richmond.
There were some things we might not have seen eye to eye on, but I believe Wilder left an indelible impression on the people of Richmond and the citizens of the great commonwealth of Virginia.
Let’s do more to improve the present and the future, and build on what we learned from the past.
Remember, too, that the statues represent men who fought for their beliefs, their goals and their ideals. They weren’t perfect, but they were strong in their convictions.
Let us all move forward together. For the good of all.
Doug Harris.
Colonial Heights.
