County police chief encourages compliance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
These are uncertain times. Many people are feeling scared and, if you’re like most, the negative elements of your life have been rapidly amplified by the onset of COVID-19. Struggles relating to physical and mental well-being, finances, education and relationships have been dramatically and suddenly magnified. In fact, most of us are juggling a number of these complications simultaneously — compounding people’s sense of despair. Toss in the isolation of “social distancing” and many people are hurting.
Human beings are inherently social creatures. Indeed, humankind’s advancement amid all other species can be directly attributed to our ability to engage in cooperative partnerships. Relationships set us apart; they allow us to overcome adversity and to thrive in its wake. More than anything else, our relationships will get us through this period and be better for this experience if we lean on one another.
As you know, Gov. Ralph Northam temporarily has prohibited gatherings of more than nine people to reduce the spread of infection. Local law enforcement is responsible for enforcing this order. As the Chesterfield chief of police, I want you to know:
1. I believe in you to do the right thing for the right reasons;
2. Laws are not written to influence the behavior of the majority; rather, they give society a mechanism by which to sanction those who run afoul of societal expectations;
3. I am stressing education and compliance over enforcement; and
4. We will issue a summons to those who flagrantly violate the order after they have been educated and warned.
The impact of this outbreak presents us with a unique opportunity to reflect upon our common humanity, to transcend artificial barriers and to return to the practice of giving others the benefit of the doubt, compassion and mercy. Let’s emerge from this with the commitment to infect others with kindness, gratitude and grace — that stuff spreads, too, and right now, it is the infection we all need.
Col. Jeffrey S. Katz,
Chesterfield County Chief of Police.
