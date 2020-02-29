Expertise, not longevity, should be basis for pay
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to the recent RTD editorial “Tech talent pipeline: Quality teachers,” we need quality teachers at all levels of education, especially in the field of science. Why the shortage? We live in America, where people expect to be paid on the basis of their skill level. Public school teachers are paid on their longevity and not on the basis of their teaching expertise. Why would the best and brightest college graduates go into teaching or stay in teaching if they are paid the same as ordinary teachers or even poor teachers? Yes, we need quality teachers. Quality teachers cost more than teachers of average skill level. Pay for the best and you will get the best. Pay for performance.
J.W. Eads.
Manakin-Sabot.
