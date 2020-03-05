Failed VA health care maze should be a warning
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been in this failed Veterans Affairs medical care system for approximately 10 years and it is an ongoing struggle to get timely care without going through a maze of bureaucracy.
Recently, my primary care doctor submitted a request for specialized care to the VA Community Care office in Richmond. After many calls to confirm receipt of the request, I was told that the request had not been submitted when I knew for a fact that it had been. Yesterday, after being insistent, the request was found — it had been put in the “wrong” file. Now I have to wait for who knows how long to get the request approved. I am in a lot of pain and have difficulty sleeping.
Accolades to President Donald Trump for getting the MISSION Act passed in Congress; however, implementing the act is proving to be a problem. A suggestion to help veterans get timely care would be to issue cards to vets to use like a Medicare card, which would allow vets to obtain care in their community without the bureaucracy.
With the election season in full swing, I offer the following: the VA takes “care” of approximately 2% of the total population, and problems in the VA health care system have been reported for years. When politicians suggest the entire health care system could be managed by the government with “Medicare for All,” voters must ask: If the government is unable to efficiently manage a much smaller health care system, what makes anyone believe it will manage everyone’s health care efficiently?
It’s not surprising that vets are committing suicide at an alarming rate.
Christopher Anthon.
Rixeyville.
