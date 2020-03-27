First responders at risk while protecting others
Editor, Times Dispatch:
Everyone knows there is a COVID-19 pandemic. Having viewed several newspapers every day over the past few weeks, I have seen many commendations made for people who must work, despite risks, and stories about those hurt by business closures.
I have seen very few stories about the risks faced by first responders — specifically Richmond police officers. They do not have assigned protective personal equipment. They cannot do “tele-policing.” They can’t take temperatures before interacting with people. Despite the release of low-level offenders from incarceration, and the risk of increased domestic abuse as people are asked to remain at home, the police also are being asked to be sure there are no large congregations of people (and many young people strive to socialize in groups). I have seen no stories about police or firefighters protesting or making new demands.
Perhaps there should be more thought to increasing their salaries, or perhaps increasing their pay for frequent overtime work.
At least give more coverage to the risky work that police officers and other first responders are doing. They deserve our praise and thanks.
Lydia Kernitsky, M.D.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.