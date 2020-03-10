COD

Hand-washing key step to prevent virus spread

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t have to wait for a global pandemic to wash your hands,” NPR host Sam Sanders tweeted. Hand-washing breaks the chain of infection in isolation. Frequent hand-washing and hand-sanitizing can be very effective as this virus spreads most efficiently through contact. Thus, maintaining good hand hygiene can save you from getting infected.

It seems there’s a lot of panic about the spread of COVID-19, but one point keeps getting pushed: Wash your hands. While it’s surprising that we haven’t been following this basic advice before, cleanliness and hygiene are critical during this time. Growing up, I always remember being told a saying from Prophet Muhammad: “Cleanliness is a part of faith.” It’s amazing how something so simple can be such a powerful tool. So, while the responses to the outbreak and what we are doing about it is questionable, I think we can all agree to put a little more effort into keeping ourselves clean to keep us all safe.

Vajeeha Ahmad.

Manassas.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started