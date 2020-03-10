Hand-washing key step to prevent virus spread
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but you don’t have to wait for a global pandemic to wash your hands,” NPR host Sam Sanders tweeted. Hand-washing breaks the chain of infection in isolation. Frequent hand-washing and hand-sanitizing can be very effective as this virus spreads most efficiently through contact. Thus, maintaining good hand hygiene can save you from getting infected.
It seems there’s a lot of panic about the spread of COVID-19, but one point keeps getting pushed: Wash your hands. While it’s surprising that we haven’t been following this basic advice before, cleanliness and hygiene are critical during this time. Growing up, I always remember being told a saying from Prophet Muhammad: “Cleanliness is a part of faith.” It’s amazing how something so simple can be such a powerful tool. So, while the responses to the outbreak and what we are doing about it is questionable, I think we can all agree to put a little more effort into keeping ourselves clean to keep us all safe.
Vajeeha Ahmad.
Manassas.
