In stressful times, kindness wins
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently was in a grocery store whose shelves were nearly empty. It made me think of third-world countries where even this scenario would be a godsend. I saw dissatisfied, anxious shoppers next to bone-tired store workers who were straining to keep up with our expectations. What’s my point? When you are shopping, say “Thank you” to employees. Be grateful that these employees are working as hard as they can to meet our needs. Help them help us by returning the shopping cart into the store when you’re finished with it, so they don’t have to round them up in the parking lot. Buy what you need, not what you can afford; be grateful.
What I witnessed is a microcosm of what we face today with a pandemic no one could have foreseen. Regardless of what our politicians and pundits say, this is no one’s fault. As our frustrations and fears mount because our lives are on hold and our futures are uncertain, patience, kindness, gratitude and a true positive spirit will help us through these trying times. Now, more than ever, we need to place our political differences and divides on hold and come together to bring our communities and country together. Now is the time to be at our best.
Richard Lundvall.
Richmond.
