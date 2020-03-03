Inflated grades do not benefit students
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding the editorial “‘Mean’ teachers,” the long-term benefits to students who enroll in classes in which rigorous effort is demanded have been believed to be true for some time. However, it is rewarding to many teachers to learn there is now factual evidence that proves such benefits provide an excellent chance that rewarding and successful careers will almost certainly occur. Much approval should be given to teachers who conduct these challenging classes, for they will continue to face resistance and negative reaction for their efforts. Inflated grades benefit no one, and almost certainly cheat the recipient.
Carl E. Rossi.
Henrico.
