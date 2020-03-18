Kudos to athletes
for plans to aid workers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The coronavirus is causing havoc all over our country. There is panic and sometimes anger over the restrictions and canceled events. However, I read something at the bottom of the very last page of the Saturday sports section about sports cancellations that should have been heralded on the front page. NBA No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft Zion Williamson pledged to cover salaries of Smoothie King Center workers for 30 days. NBA players Kevin Love, MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Blake Griffin promised arena workers aid. There must be many stories out there just like that of people stepping up to help others through this crisis. I would love to read more of those. We need to share these stories, no matter the size of the gesture.
Dolly Hintz.
Henrico.
