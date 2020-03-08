Lack of health care for all can mean virus spread
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Consider this scenario for the millions of low-income people without health insurance: An uninsured worker has the flu or symptoms of coronavirus. During the early stages, he or she cannot afford to go to a doctor or urgent care provider. So the employee continues to go to work because he cannot afford to lose a single day’s pay. During this period, he might be passing on the virus to others around him at work, in other public areas or using public transportation. Now, as time goes on, the employee becomes too sick to go to work, so now he goes to an emergency room, where the cost of care is much higher and there is an increased the risk of infecting many more people.
Again, because of lack of medical care for all, ailing workers will likely spread the flu or coronavirus.
John Becker.
Henrico.
