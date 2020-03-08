COD

Lack of health care for all can mean virus spread

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Consider this scenario for the millions of low-income people without health insurance: An uninsured worker has the flu or symptoms of coronavirus. During the early stages, he or she cannot afford to go to a doctor or urgent care provider. So the employee continues to go to work because he cannot afford to lose a single day’s pay. During this period, he might be passing on the virus to others around him at work, in other public areas or using public transportation. Now, as time goes on, the employee becomes too sick to go to work, so now he goes to an emergency room, where the cost of care is much higher and there is an increased the risk of infecting many more people.

Again, because of lack of medical care for all, ailing workers will likely spread the flu or coronavirus.

John Becker.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started