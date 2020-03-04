Let us embrace rules learned in kindergarten
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am proposing a national lunch hour, one specific day on one specific week where all Americans stop, lie down on their mats and listen to a broadcast of Tom Hanks reading to us from Robert Fulghum’s book “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.”
The class is mandatory but will be broadcast several times so everyone can participate.
There will be some assigned seating. For example, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax will have to sit between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Mayor Levar Stoney. President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have to sit on adjoining mats and be nice to each other. And Melania Trump will sit by someone who will hold her hand and say kindly, “There, there, dear.”
Standard kindergarten rules will apply: Play fair, be nice, wash your hands, ask permission to speak, clean up your own mess.
On your way to and from your viewing site, watch out for traffic, hold hands and stick together.
When you leave, remember to do the important things. Learn something every day. Draw or paint something often. Sing and dance and play and work some every day.
And please, don’t forget to take naps and to enjoy warm cookies and cold milk because they really are good for you.
The first groups to attend the read-aloud session reported some amazing things. When it was over, people begged, “Five more minutes.” Then when they had to leave, they looked at each other, smiled and promised that they would do this more often. But most of them were busy adults with miles to go before they slept, so they never did.
For this one day, however, the world became a better, friendlier place and the people reported that it was very good.
Elaine J. Lidholm.
Richmond.
