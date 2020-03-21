British resolve in WWII can inspire us today
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have just read Erik Larson’s new book “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz.” It is a nonfiction story of England during the battle for Britain in World War II. It begins on May 10, 1940, and goes day by day to May 10, 1941.
When I started the book in mid-February, I noticed that the coronavirus was spreading day by day — just like the bombing of Britain every day and night. By the time I finished the book in March, I realized what the British people endured on a day to day basis was much like how the coronavirus was spreading. As I write this letter, COVID-19 has become a catastrophe for the American people similar to the bombing of England and the devastation of the British people and its government.
The British survived their enemy just as we will survive the war on COVID-19.
As Americans practice social distancing at home, I recommend they read this wonderful book and take comfort and confidence by learning how the British people and their government overcame what seemed utter destruction and doom.
Everyone knows how the German blitz on England ended and who the winners and losers were. The British example of resilience and fortitude provides historical reference that might prove valuable to all in this crucial time. The book can be ordered online.
W. Baxter Perkinson Jr.
Richmond.
Driven by the horrors of war, the British also learned that guns do not make you safer in society. As a result they implemented common sense gun control laws that have resulted in AMAZINGLY FEWER LIVES LOST EACH YEAR to gun murders than we experience in the USA.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
W. Baxter Perkinson Jr. …. good advice ….
Also ….. since we are all in lockdown … here are two good movies on the time of Churchill, and when England was in the crosshairs of Herr Hitler …… “The Gathering Storm”, and “Into the Storm”.
Churchill was called a drunk, a warmonger, and many other nasty things by the Labor Party of that time …. but he will be remembered in history as the “Savior of the British Empire”, and the one who said … “Never was so much owed by so many to so few" …… He also had a thought on Socialism …. “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery”. Hallelujah, and Period.
