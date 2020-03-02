New holiday diminishes noteworthy Virginians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Now that the General Assembly has voted to expunge the Lee-Jackson state holiday and debates linger on removing the statues on Monument Avenue, perhaps it’s time to revisit history rather than spurn it. To condemn slavery in 2020 takes no great courage. In 1861, Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson opposed succession and thought chattel slavery morally repugnant. After succession, they felt compelled to remain loyal to their native state and families — a decision shared by many fathers, sons and brothers memorialized on Civil War monuments in nearly every small town across the commonwealth.
Can two things be right simultaneously? Can we acknowledge the battle for individual liberty and the sacrifice of individual soldiers in battle? Even Sen. Tim Kaine said he would rather see Richmond add to the existing narrative than subtract from it. Monuments to Arthur Ashe, Maggie Walker and Virginia’s Indians do precisely that.
Perhaps Lee and Jackson have become personae non gratae in Richmond, but their contributions in leadership were studied in the halls of West Point, commemorated on U.S. postage stamps and the namesakes of two U.S. submarines. But naming “Election Day” seems only a convenient substitute for a replacement holiday. Why not “Native Virginians Day”? Virginia is uniquely blessed with no small choice of men and women who made an indelible mark on the state and the country. Newspapers around the state could use the day to feature the deeds and achievements of their native sons and daughters to teach and encourage hard-won lessons.
The list should include Lee, for it was his dignity, humility, faith and honor that ultimately defined his character — values too often missing today. With regard to public monuments, I hope calmer minds in local government will prevail as good stewards of our wholly imperfect past.
D.S. Ellis.
Williamsburg.
