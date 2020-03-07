Richmonders deserve
clean, safe James River
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Free access to safe, clean outdoor space is foundational to the high quality of life we enjoy in Richmond. Nearly 1.7 million people visited the James River Park System in 2017, making it the centerpiece of our outdoor recreation.
The James River is a popular summer destination among the youth I support in the foster care system. We go swimming, whitewater rafting and hiking along the trails around the river. When I’m not working, weekend afternoons with friends are spent laying out in the sun “on the rocks” and cooling off in the water. Richmonders trust our government is keeping the James River safe. But they are not.
During heavy rains, Richmond’s antiquated sewer system becomes overwhelmed. During 2018, 3.3 billion gallons of raw discharge entered the James River from 25 locations near where we swim, fish and boat. The Virginia Department of Environment Quality (DEQ) is responsible for the river and gives Richmond special permission to violate state regulations prohibiting the discharge of raw sewage into the waterways.
Kudos to the Virginia General Assembly for passing Senate Bill 1064, sponsored by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George. The legislation directs the DEQ to work with Richmond to immediately develop a plan to stop the sewage, initiate construction by 2022, and complete the project by 2027. The DEQ, a state agency, will absorb the cost of the project.
With 25% of Richmonders living below the poverty line, many of us are unable to afford a season pass to Kings Dominion or an overnight trip to the beach. Keeping the James River clean is about guaranteeing equal access to Richmond’s high quality of life, regardless of income. The people of Richmond deserve a river we can safely enjoy.
Collin Jones.
Richmond.
