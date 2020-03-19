COD

Student loan program should bar for-profits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I very much enjoyed Hullihen Moore’s recent op-ed, “A new federal student loan program option,” regarding the federally insured student loan program. He is clearly right that we need a better plan for dealing with the staggering debt load experienced by many graduates of our higher education institutions, and his suggested study is a very good idea. As a careful and thoughtful lawyer, he offers the outlines of a possible approach that would certainly be an improvement over the current situation. Many graduates now have repayment obligations that far exceed their capacity when considering their earnings, and the current default rate is significant.

The starting point for any plan for improving the present situation, however, needs to be prohibiting these borrowings for students attending for-profit higher education programs. The terms “for profit” and “higher education” are inconsistent, in my view, and should not be used together; and the federal student loan program should not be available to subsidize the profit element in these programs. Moreover, as I understand it, the default rate on loans obtained in order to attend one of these programs is significantly higher for their graduates, as the promised job outcomes for completing these programs often prove overly optimistic.

These federally insured loans should be available only to students attending accredited, public or other nonprofit schools, colleges and universities. Participating institutions also should be required to certify that they will not increase tuition and fees beyond the rate of inflation, perhaps with some limited exceptions for demonstrable academic program enhancements. That might be one of the best reforms in the current program that a study group could recommend.

Thomas A. Edmonds.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email