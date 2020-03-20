Take this time to count your blessings
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This is a good time to count our blessings. As schools, libraries, restaurants, theaters and churches temporarily shutter their doors and many supermarkets shelves lay bare, we have a chance to gain some perspective and appreciate the fullness of our lives here in Richmond.
We have a beautiful, richly green city, with a healthy river running through it. We have rich cultural and intellectual opportunities and, toilet tissue notwithstanding, plenty of choices at the supermarket.
In many places around the world, the challenges we currently are experiencing would be considered just more of the same. Refugees in Syria have no grocery stores to go to. South American families face the prospect of fleeing their homes or having drug goons recruit their children. Yemenis never know when the next bombing raid will take place. And in China, there are no mosques in the camps where hundreds of thousands of Uighur Muslims are held against their will.
We have no such concerns. In time, our lives will return to normal. So take a deep breath, exercise appropriate precautions and enjoy your family. Now is a chance to take stock of our lives and look for ways to preserve this richness. This might be a wake-up call for so many of us who take our city and our environment for granted.
Tom Kazas.
Richmond.
