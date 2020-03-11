Times have changed, so change names of schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Forty years ago, I was editor of the student newspaper at Lee-Davis High School.
I was more conservative then than I am now, but even then I felt that something just wasn’t right about having school symbols that revered the Confederacy.
A new principal arrived that year and one of the first things he did was to ban the use of the Confederate flag as a symbol of school spirit at school events. Many students audibly groaned when he announced this move at a school assembly.
I wrote an editorial for the school paper in which I acknowledged that the new principal wasn’t likely to change his mind. “Considering this fact,” I wrote, “we students should allow our creative juices to flow freely and design another symbol of spirit. If it must be a flag, why not design a banner that specifically represents Lee-Davis High School? Surely the students of L-D are ingenious enough to create an alternative for the Confederate flag.”
Unfortunately I wasn’t courageous enough to outright call for a new school name in 1980.
Now the NAACP is suing Hanover County schools to change the names of Lee-Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle schools.
A judge this week indicated that the NAACP’s lawsuit triggers a two-year statute of limitations on the original naming decisions, which might prevent the lawsuit from moving forward.
This would mean that African American groups would have had to petition for a name change no later than 1961 — two years after Lee-Davis High School opened and two years before blacks were allowed to attend the school.
Do we really believe any black organization would have taken such action at a time when schools were still segregated and black people were subjected to overt intimidation and racism?
Now I do have the courage to speak out for what is right. We understand the importance of inclusion. The time has come to change the names of these schools and remove the vestiges of racism in our communities.
Robert Holland.
Henrico.
Robert Holland,
The time for Hanover County to change these names has long since passed.....But Hanover County leadership is fine with schools being named after men who committed Treason....As I've heard from residents it's the "Hanover" way.
