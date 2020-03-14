COD

Trump’s disregard for health protocol worrisome

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The government recommends that individuals who have had contact with persons infected with COVID-19 self-quarantine themselves and get tested for the virus. This is to prevent further spread of the virus. President Donald Trump has decided that he does not need to follow that recommendation despite his recent exposure, thus potentially passing the virus on to key government officials. The president of the United States is supposed to set a good example, rather than be an example of bad behavior.

John Nestler.

Richmond.

