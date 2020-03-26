COD

Unexpected help prompts grateful smiles

Editor, Times Dispatch:

The worst of times often brings out the best in people.

While my friend and I were walking in the Walmart parking lot recently, we spotted two hard-to-find small carts. We reached out to push them into the store. Then we hesitated. We realized they hadn’t been sanitized.

We started to walk on when a young man called to us. He said, “Would you like some sanitizer?” Somewhat surprised, we gratefully said, “Yes.” Keeping his distance, he squirted sanitizer on our hands and then some on a paper towel so we could clean the cart handles. He said he had seen us stop briefly by the carts and understood our dilemma.

With a big thank you from us, we went our separate ways. The coronavirus is no laughing matter. But unexpected kindness, such as this, can still bring happy smiles.

Joyce Drexler.

Glen Allen.

