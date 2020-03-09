VDOT road repair crew courteous and quick
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I live in the community of Birkdale in Chesterfield. When I noticed the asphalt in our cul-de-sac was crumpling, I notified my homeowners association (HOA) to seek repairs. I received a communication back stating the roads in the development were not the responsibility of the HOA, but of Chesterfield County. I was told I needed to contact the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) directly and was provided the website to do so. My first thought was, “Oh, this is going to go nowhere.” Well, to my surprise, within two days there was a VDOT truck in the cul-de-sac and a worker marked the area requiring repairs. Within another two days, an entire crew arrived and the damaged area was repaired within a couple hours. I spoke with the crew members and they were very courteous and professional. They informed me they would move any vehicle they had to accommodate any resident who needed to get in or out the cul-de-sac during the repairs. As I walked away from the VDOT crew doing their job, I was embarrassed I had such a negative feeling that nothing would get done. I want to thank VDOT for their quick response to my request to repair the crumpling asphalt.
Jeffrey Bolea.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.