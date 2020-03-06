Voting a powerful tool to shape country’s future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While we come off the high of Super Tuesday, we must remember that voting is not just for November, not just for the president, and definitely not an opportunity to waste. The power of the vote is in our hands. Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, explained that “... if a person or group wishes to change the government, then they should do so by following the proper democratic process. They should make themselves heard by voting at the ballot box.” Voting is the first act of making a change to issues important to us. Although I’m not yet old enough to vote, I am aware that those who can hold a huge responsibility. Whether it’s a local delegate, county official, congressional representative or our country’s president, it’s our American duty to vote. The future of young people like me is in the hands of voters like you.
Laaibah Tayyeb.
Manassas.
