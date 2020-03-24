Words of wisdom for challenging times
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As we face the many challenges, sacrifices and uncertainties of these unsettling times, it’s good to remember those heroes and heroines whose words shine like beacons of wisdom from past periods of unrest:
“Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is … fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” — President Franklin D. Roosevelt
“The true measure of a man is not how he behaves in moments of comfort and convenience but how he stands at times of controversy and challenge.” — the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
“The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion.” —– President Abraham Lincoln
Finally, there’s the inspired wisdom of Julian of Norwich, who counseled passersby and churchgoers during a chaotic period of war, social unrest and three outbreaks of the bubonic plague in the 14th and 15th centuries. After her own near-death experience, St. Julian wrote, “Just so [our Lord] said… ‘You will not be overcome.’ … He did not say: You will not be troubled, you will not be belaboured, you will not be disquieted; but he said, ‘You will not be overcome.’”
Chip Jones.
Henrico.Editor’s note: Chip Jones was a Times-Dispatch business reporter from 1993 to 2007.
