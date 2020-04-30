COD

Kudos to all workers

in caregiving settings

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

So much praise and thanks in this COVID-19 era is being given to medical staff and caregivers in general, and rightly so. Let’s also remember those in vital ancillary positions in care settings: aides, housekeepers, dietary team members, maintenance workers, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, etc. Prayers and thanks for them.

Carol Smith.

Deltaville.

