Kudos to all workers
in caregiving settings
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
So much praise and thanks in this COVID-19 era is being given to medical staff and caregivers in general, and rightly so. Let’s also remember those in vital ancillary positions in care settings: aides, housekeepers, dietary team members, maintenance workers, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, etc. Prayers and thanks for them.
Carol Smith.
Deltaville.
