Reflect on mother’s role
at core of family life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Life has been very busy. With the increased use of social media and instant communications, the world has become a global village. But, unfortunately, this has led to widened gaps between those around us, including our families. With the stay-at-home order and associated challenges brought on by COVID-19, there is an opportunity for families to reunite and reset their relationships. It’s a reminder for us that our happiness and peace of mind lie in strengthening the family unit and its associated ties. While we all cope with the stress and unforeseen challenges brought by the pandemic, we also should use this time to reconsider our priorities.
As mothers, we need to realize that the time we give to our children has no replacement. And as children, we need to realize that it’s our parents and our families who can provide us warmth, security and care. The Prophet Muhammad said, “Paradise lies under the feet of the mother,” which highlights the significance of mother’s role and status in her children’s lives.
I hope that now we can ponder the sacrifices of our parents, especially our mothers. I hope this year we all experience a Mother’s Day during which, as mothers and children, we learn to value this precious relationship at every moment in our life. Happy Mother’s Day to all.
Shehla Ahmad.
Manassas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.