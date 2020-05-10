1954 intern recalls joy
of polio vaccine arrival
Editor, Times Dispatch:
In the spring of 1954, I was a senior at Westhampton College, doing an internship at the Richmond City Health Department.
At that time in our country’s history, one of the main health concerns was polio. A devastating viral disease, there was no cure nor was there a vaccine available. Hospitals treating children and adults with polio had wards of iron lungs, none of the protective equipment that we hear about today and very little to offer other than comfort care. Parents were on edge, fearful that one of their children would fall prey to this disease.
While today’s vaccination problem has taken second stage to COVID-19, I cannot imagine any parent then refusing to vaccinate their child against polio.
Around April 1954, the Richmond Health Department received its first shipment of the Salk polio vaccine. I still can hear the shouts of joy and see the tears of relief that accompanied its arrival. The first injections of the vaccine were almost immediately given, and today — thanks to continued vaccinations — polio is eradicated in almost every country of the world.
So here we are in the midst of another fight against a virus for which there is no vaccine. I can only hope and pray that once one becomes available — and that will happen — there once again will be shouts of happiness and tears of joy in all parts of the world.
Claire Millhiser Rosenbaum.
Henrico.
