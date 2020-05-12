cod

Minor league baseball is a part of Americana

Editor,Times-Dispatch:

The changes that Major League Baseball (MLB) is proposing border on un-American.

Eliminating significant portions of minor league baseball erodes a cornerstone of Americana. When our great country is in need of community, hope and joy, why take away a gateway to everlasting memories?

If revenue savings are driving this debate, I say MLB ownership should look in the mirror and rethink the downside of its decision. Not every community in America with a minor league team can live up to MLB’s lofty facility standards, but the last time I looked, the game itself still is being played on a field of grass and soil.

Rather than threatening communities, MLB should partner with them to improve facilities and set a positive example of collaboration.

What can Major League Baseball truly accomplish without a full contingent of minor league teams? The answer is thievery of a rite of passage for every man, woman and child in America.

Charles Evranian.

Former Director of Player Development and Scouting,Chicago White Sox.

Chesterfield.

