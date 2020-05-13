Don’t tell pup new normal is permanent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A while ago, I got my Pomeranian’s leash and said, “Come on boy, let’s go for a walk.” The look on his face clearly said, “What? Again?”
It has taken some adjusting to get used to life under the coronavirus at our house, mainly because I am home a lot. The third day of teleworking, Pouncer wandered from room to room, upstairs to down, outside to in, and he was whimpering. He finally came into the den, sat pretty for me — because he thinks he’ll get what he wants when he does that — and sighed deeply.
“What’s wrong?” I asked and he shot me a look that said, “How am I supposed to get in my daily naps when you’re here?” So, I went out the back door, locked it and hung out in the hammock for about 10 minutes. Then I quietly re-entered the house and went back to work. I didn’t see him again for more than three hours, and when he did come out from under the bed, he happily pounced down the steps, order having been restored to his life.
Trouble is, the next day I was still here.
I know I always will be the light of his life, but these days, that light is burning just a little too brightly. It is now three weeks later and I would like to say we have fallen into a new routine acceptable to all. We have not.
In addition to my nearly constant presence, few people stop him on the sidewalk these days to rub his fur and sing his favorite song, “That’s a good doggy.” Sigh.
Please don’t tell him that I am now retired and this really is the new normal.
Elaine J. Lidholm.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.