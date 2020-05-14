Reader laments the loss of common sense
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What happened to common sense? People used to talk about it. Some people used to have it.
Common sense would tell you to wash your hands. Common sense would tell you to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Common sense would tell you to stay at home when you’re sick.
Common sense would tell you that you can go outside during a pandemic for exercise and fresh air — just don’t go in a crowd. Common sense would tell you that grooming is part of personal hygiene.
I really miss common sense. I really miss being treated like an adult who has some common sense.
Linda C. Tibbs.
Rockville.
Linda C. Tibbs,
Good Letter. We're working to the lowest common denominator. These folks wail about freedom but show up with guns, Confederate and Nazi flags and proclaim they are so called normal Americans...They are that denominator...The lowest
The only thing wrong with common sense is the common descriptor.
Those who would lord it over others see that as just another reason to malign / micromanage the hoi polloi.
