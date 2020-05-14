cod

Reader laments the loss of common sense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What happened to common sense? People used to talk about it. Some people used to have it.

Common sense would tell you to wash your hands. Common sense would tell you to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. Common sense would tell you to stay at home when you’re sick.

Common sense would tell you that you can go outside during a pandemic for exercise and fresh air — just don’t go in a crowd. Common sense would tell you that grooming is part of personal hygiene.

I really miss common sense. I really miss being treated like an adult who has some common sense.

Linda C. Tibbs.

Rockville.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email