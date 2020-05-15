Be clear about realistic COVID-19 expectations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
From the beginning, “flattening the curve” meant stretching out the number of cases so that the hospital systems would not be overwhelmed. The total number of cases was projected to be the same whether the curve was a spike (overwhelming the medical system) or flattened (not overwhelming the system). Politicians (including our governor) seem to believe that if we shut down the economy long enough, we can avoid the virus. Refer to State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver’s recent statements that “Phase One would be in effect until a treatment or vaccine became available” and that “Phase One will be a two-year affair.”
That is not going to happen. The virus is here to stay whether the economy is allowed to reopen this week or June 10 (an arbitrary date). The total number of cases always was predicted to be the same. When businesses begin reopening and people get back to work (keeping the mitigating guidelines in practice), there will be an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
When that happens, the governor’s message should be: This is exactly what we expected, and we have spent the monthslong shutdown preparing for the surge by increasing statewide stocks of personnel protective equipment and medical equipment, adjusting medical staffing levels, and establishing policies to protect those who are most vulnerable. We are prepared to handle the expected spike in cases.
I do not want to hear “the sky is falling, the sky is falling.”
COVID-19 is not “the big one,” but the big one eventually will appear. The lessons we learn from this pandemic should be used to have preparedness plans and policies in place. There has to be a way to carry on without destroying a robust economy and plunging the country into an unnecessary depression.
Cathy Sebastian.
South Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.