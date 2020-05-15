cod

Be clear about realistic COVID-19 expectations

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

From the beginning, “flattening the curve” meant stretching out the number of cases so that the hospital systems would not be overwhelmed. The total number of cases was projected to be the same whether the curve was a spike (overwhelming the medical system) or flattened (not overwhelming the system). Politicians (including our governor) seem to believe that if we shut down the economy long enough, we can avoid the virus. Refer to State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver’s recent statements that “Phase One would be in effect until a treatment or vaccine became available” and that “Phase One will be a two-year affair.”

That is not going to happen. The virus is here to stay whether the economy is allowed to reopen this week or June 10 (an arbitrary date). The total number of cases always was predicted to be the same. When businesses begin reopening and people get back to work (keeping the mitigating guidelines in practice), there will be an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

When that happens, the governor’s message should be: This is exactly what we expected, and we have spent the monthslong shutdown preparing for the surge by increasing statewide stocks of personnel protective equipment and medical equipment, adjusting medical staffing levels, and establishing policies to protect those who are most vulnerable. We are prepared to handle the expected spike in cases.

I do not want to hear “the sky is falling, the sky is falling.”

COVID-19 is not “the big one,” but the big one eventually will appear. The lessons we learn from this pandemic should be used to have preparedness plans and policies in place. There has to be a way to carry on without destroying a robust economy and plunging the country into an unnecessary depression.

Cathy Sebastian.

South Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email