Sports fan enjoys reading memorable moments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In this era of no sports to cover, I thoroughly have enjoyed reading the behind-the-scenes stories from the RTD Sports reporters. If the series ends before the reporters have sports events to cover, please start over again. I’m sure these reporters have plenty more memorable moments to share. And thank you to the Sports reporters for coming up with so many interesting stories to share. Keep ’em coming.
Lloyd Osgood.
Richmond.
