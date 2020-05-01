Chesterfield team aids at-risk county students
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a longtime resident of Chesterfield County, where my children attended school and my wife was a teacher and elementary school principal. When I first joined the board of directors of Communities In Schools of Chesterfield (CIS-C), I knew the county had poverty, but I didn’t realize the extent. I learned that since 2000, poverty in Chesterfield increased by 110%, affecting thousands of our community’s youth. CIS-C is working to help 9,000-plus at-risk students in Chesterfield schools by removing barriers to their ability to succeed academically so they can graduate. Investing in them now, when they might otherwise fall through the cracks, means we’re investing in our greater community for the long run.
While Chesterfield school buildings are closed, the needs of our most at-risk students have not stopped. These students continue to require basic needs, social and emotional support, food assistance and other critical resources. CIS-C’s team of site coordinators and leadership staff provide support to our students in many ways. They reach out through phone calls to students and parents, engage with them through videos and organize home drop-offs. The CIS-C team is on the front line of this pandemic, serving as a lifeline for our students. Our team is making sure our kids know a caring adult is by their side and that their urgent needs do not go unmet.
Community extends beyond the walls of a school and our children need their community now more than ever. I encourage everyone to become a virtual volunteer, collect in-kind supplies or make a donation to support this important work. To learn more about how you can make a difference, go to: www.cisofchesterfield.org/covid-19/
Bob Innes.
Board Chair,CIS of Chesterfield.
