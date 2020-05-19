COD

Reading to young children

builds lifetime bond

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A children’s book is a powerful tool for both parents and doctors. Every day, even during the midst of a pandemic, primary care providers across Virginia are writing prescriptions for families to read together, along with the skills and tools (books) necessary to support these healthy interactions. Especially during these times of stress and uncertainty, particularly for families with young children, it’s one of the most important prescriptions I write. A book is far more than words and pictures on a page. It’s a catalyst for precious moments spent together.

As a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University and as the medical director for Reach Out and Read Virginia, I know how critical reading is to early brain development, social-emotional development and building resilience. Research affirms that parents who spend time reading to their children on a regular basis strengthen parent-child bonds that last a lifetime.

Bergen B. Nelson, M.D.

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.Medical Director, Reach Out and Read Virginia.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email