Reading to young children
builds lifetime bond
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A children’s book is a powerful tool for both parents and doctors. Every day, even during the midst of a pandemic, primary care providers across Virginia are writing prescriptions for families to read together, along with the skills and tools (books) necessary to support these healthy interactions. Especially during these times of stress and uncertainty, particularly for families with young children, it’s one of the most important prescriptions I write. A book is far more than words and pictures on a page. It’s a catalyst for precious moments spent together.
As a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University and as the medical director for Reach Out and Read Virginia, I know how critical reading is to early brain development, social-emotional development and building resilience. Research affirms that parents who spend time reading to their children on a regular basis strengthen parent-child bonds that last a lifetime.
Bergen B. Nelson, M.D.
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.Medical Director, Reach Out and Read Virginia.
