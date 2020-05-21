Einstein quote puts lockdown in perspective
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Albert Einstein said: “When you are courting a girl, an hour seems like a second. When you sit on a red-hot cinder, a second seems like an hour. That’s relativity.”
While guided by patience, fortitude and ingenuity, let us hope and pray this pandemic is of relatively short duration.
Alan Pollock.
Glen Allen.
