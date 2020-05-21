COD

Einstein quote puts lockdown in perspective

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Albert Einstein said: “When you are courting a girl, an hour seems like a second. When you sit on a red-hot cinder, a second seems like an hour. That’s relativity.”

While guided by patience, fortitude and ingenuity, let us hope and pray this pandemic is of relatively short duration.

Alan Pollock.

Glen Allen.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email