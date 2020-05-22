COD

Military training taught need for wearing masks

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many years ago in Army basic training, we were taught the safe, efficient and effective way to put on a “gas mask” — to protect us from an unseen but potentially deadly enemy. It continuously was stressed that the masks not only were for individual protection but also for your “buddy” who was next to you on the front line; assistance to him would require a fully masked compatriot to carry him out of harm’s way. The masks were hot, uncomfortable and a general pain to wear for any length of time. They were, however, a necessary component for survival. Needless to say, the entire battalion donned masks when commanded to do so, as a strategic component for individual protection and a societal requirement. It’s ironic that many years later, I’m in a similar position; a mask is required to protect myself and my neighbor. The only difference now is that too many of my neighbors reserve their right to individual comfort over community protection. That’s not the way I was taught to fight a battle or win a war.

Roger Fortino.

Midlothian.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email