Focusing more light
on Alzheimer’s disease
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On June 20, I’m joining participants around the world to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease. The Longest Day is held on the day with the most light — the summer solstice — to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease. This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, it is critical to raise awareness and funds to advance the Alzheimer’s Association’s care, support and research programs. My husband was diagnosed with this awful disease seven years ago. Watching a brilliant, active and loving man slowly decline as his brain gradually shrinks is devastating. I support the Alzheimer’s Association because it supported me as I held papers that relayed a life-changing diagnosis, but no directions or guidance about what to do next. The association assured me I was not alone. The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2020 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report states there are more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, including 150,000 people in Virginia. In addition, more than 16 million family members and friends are providing care and support. The Longest Day is a good time to join the Alzheimer’s Association and take action to raise awareness. Please visit thelongestday.alz.org to sign up, select an activity and make a difference in someone’s life.
Wanda Hunt.
Richmond.
