Was 1986 East Berlin trip preview of post-virus life?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In March 1986, when I went from West Berlin to East Berlin (three years before the Berlin Wall came down) for a day’s visit at the end of a business trip from Richmond, I was required to purchase $25 in East German deutsche marks when I crossed the border. Whatever I didn’t spend by the end of my stay would be deposited in a bank account in my name in the eastern sector when I went back through security to the West.
I knew I probably wouldn’t be back in East Berlin again so I browsed in shops to spend my deutsche marks. Merchandise wasn’t displayed in what could be considered shopper-friendly ways: Jeans were behind the counter, where a salesperson handed the shopper a pair of the requested size to hold up. I don’t recall seeing a dressing room.
All the clothing was inferior in quality compared to what I could purchase back in the U.S., so I purchased a fake fur “souvenir” hat with pull-down earflaps for my husband and used the rest of the deutsche marks for dinner in the East. I had to be back across the border by midnight or, according to East German border law at that time, I’d have to spend the night at my own expense in an East German hotel. I found East Germans to be unsmiling but accommodating. Indeed, they had little to smile about in their lives, though I observed how they would stand in line for hours in a gentle snow, holding their children’s hands, outside a shop where a sign announced that a new shipment of books had arrived.
Today when I read of the changed shopping experience in most of the U.S. (no fragrance sampling, no child play areas), I realize the future of shopping will be more like most of our everyday work experience — nonrecreational. That future might have a harsh impact on the U.S. economy as businesses and consumers alike establish new priorities.
Martha Steger.
Midlothian.
