His movements are not his cellphone’s business
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As I progress through my seventh decade, I marvel at the world’s technological progress and the benefits humanity has enjoyed as a result. It’s hard to imagine that businesses and individuals used to be able to efficiently function without the near-instant access that mobile phones facilitate.
But whoops! I’ve recently learned from news articles that organizations are analyzing location data collected from cellphones and are reporting on the movements of people. To be sure, the data does not report individual movements but an aggregation of cellphone movements. Can or will the data be more refined? Can individual movements be reported? Call me retrograde but I’m going back to the old days. I’ll still carry my phone but it will be “off” unless I need it. If you want to know where I’ve been, you’ll need to ask me and you better have a good reason — unless you’re my wife.
David Faison.
Midlothian.
