For addicts, social distancing isn’t new
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’m an addict. I’ve struggled with addiction for almost two decades now and for me, social distancing is a fair-weather friend. In active addiction, we call it isolation.
Over the past decade, addicts and their families have been dealing with an epidemic of overdose deaths that has amassed quite a death toll. The culprit mainly has been increased strength in opiates such as fentanyl but are not limited to that specific drug.
In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 67,367 individuals had died from overdoses. In 1999, 16,849 Americans died from overdoses. In 2017, that number was 70,237. A handful of those dead were my friends — all of whom died alone, isolated and socially distanced from the world.
As an addict, I’m very familiar with donning masks. I’m very familiar with staying in the confines of my home — unless I go out for the essentials, like heroin. I’m familiar with the sadness of disconnection, the irritability of confinement and job loss. For years I tiptoed across eggshells, hoping that this disease called addiction would not kill me because I’m asymptomatic. I stayed far away from my loved ones because I had been exposed and I didn’t want to infect them.
I have fought to stay sober for more than three years and restore my life. But now I face another battle, another epidemic — COVID-19. As our country is on the precipice of 100,000 deaths and we experience the hardships of an economic crisis, that other disease still looms in the shadows, waiting to re-emerge: the disease of addiction.
Addiction wants me alone again and COVID-19 wants me around others — and yet, both want to end a life. Isn’t that ironic?
If you or someone you love struggles with addiction, find some support or be the support.
Tim Alexander.
West Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.