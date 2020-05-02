SBA loan rule changes confuse business owners
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Small Business Administration (SBA) launched the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through the CARES Act to give much-needed relief to small businesses across the country. In Virginia, billions of dollars were granted in the first round of funding and a similar amount is expected in the second round.
However, they are changing the rules, leaving small-business owners confused and scrambling.
At first, the requirement was for businesses to self-certify that loan requests were “necessary to support the ongoing operations of the applicant.” Given that the government had ordered the shutdown of most businesses and the scale of the coronavirus pandemic was unknown, most small-business owners could self-certify that statement and did so, assuming the SBA was acting in good faith.
However, with guidance put out on April 23 and April 29, small businesses now must consider sources of liquidity and are told there will be “severe consequences” if they do not. While undoubtedly aimed at large companies, banks now are recommending all small businesses with PPP loans consider their sources of liquidity while giving no guidance on what that means.
Should small-business owners use personal savings and credit cards? Should they try to liquidate assets? None of this is clear.
And what of the original purpose of the Paycheck Protection Program? The intent was to keep people in jobs. But why would a small-business owner keep someone in his or her job if there is no revenue? The PPP funds were supposed to allow employers to keep workers in their jobs. Now small-business owners are being asked to use their own liquidity to keep workers in their jobs.
The SBA has promised future funding guidance and it needs to clarify criteria without retroactively punishing small-business owners who were acting in good faith.
Stephen Weir.
Richmond.
