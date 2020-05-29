Patriots should wear their masks proudly
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
That America has become so politically polarized is frightening. But to politicize masks — really? Most civilized societies respect their elders and they respect their first responders. Apparently, Americans do not — they seem to value not being told what to do above all else. How selfish.
I am ashamed at the behavior of those too arrogant to either wear a mask or respect those how do. Through the coming weeks, let’s all agree that wearing a mask — if not for our own health, and that of our neighbors — is a show of respect for our elderly and our first responders.
And, wearing a mask is patriotic. I served my country for four years in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Infantry — so don’t tell me I don’t know what patriotism is. Wear the mask proudly.
Marc Puckett.
Pamplin.
