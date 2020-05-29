cod icon

Patriots should wear their masks proudly

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

That America has become so politically polarized is frightening. But to politicize masks — really? Most civilized societies respect their elders and they respect their first responders. Apparently, Americans do not — they seem to value not being told what to do above all else. How selfish.

I am ashamed at the behavior of those too arrogant to either wear a mask or respect those how do. Through the coming weeks, let’s all agree that wearing a mask — if not for our own health, and that of our neighbors — is a show of respect for our elderly and our first responders.

And, wearing a mask is patriotic. I served my country for four years in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Infantry — so don’t tell me I don’t know what patriotism is. Wear the mask proudly.

Marc Puckett.

Pamplin.

