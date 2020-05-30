Places of worship
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our places of worship have been open. They never closed. They never stopped doing what they were called to do.
Our houses of worship are places of hope. They seek to inspire people against the narrative of the world that says people who are different or from another country are evil and seek to harm us. Instead, our places of worship say that the stranger is to be treated like a neighbor, with care and welcome.
Our places of worship are bastions of a healing word for a person’s spirit when the world is filled with lies and double-speak and childish rancor and name calling. Our worship spaces gather in the ones who have been outcast and values them, cherishes their spirit and speaks a truth that bears relief.
Of course, the leaders of our states have not said in word or writ that our places of worship are essential. It is unnecessary to do so.
For those healed by their wisdom and comfort, it is obvious. To label it so, or to imagine that they have been closed in this national pandemic, is to devalue their work and their impact on the communities that they serve.
They have been open, feeding millions who have lost their jobs, imperiling themselves to do so and helping to coordinate hundreds of thousands of pounds of food each week. They have been open, lavishing love on our other essential brothers and sisters working on the front lines for little reward and great peril. They have been open, creatively and feverishly working to bring that hopeful news online so all who are weary might watch and take heart.
Houses of worship never close. The faithful of our nation know this and participate in that good work every day.
Rev. Christopher M. Tweel
Richmond.
