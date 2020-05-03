Dominion should reduce
base rates, give refunds
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As Virginians face the economic challenges of the pandemic, there are measures beyond government action that can make a difference.
Businesses and families deserve a reduction in their electric bills.
In recent years, the public has been forced to pay excessive base rates to utilities such as Dominion Energy, a monopoly with billions in annual revenues.
Legislative restrictions on regulators and accounting changes have severely limited refunds and lower base rates.
Yet it is well-documented that there have been, and continue to be, overcharges to customers in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The amounts paid far exceed a fair return to Dominion. While some might debate the exact amount of excess in a particular year, the order of magnitude is not in serious question. Customers also must pay all fuel costs, dollar for dollar, to the utility. While lower fuel costs will reduce the fuel rate, customers still are paying excessive base rate charges.
Action is desperately needed today to bring some fairness to electric rates and help consumers during this extraordinarily difficult time. I urge Dominion to act as a responsible corporate citizen and voluntarily take these actions:
- Quickly refund $250 million to its Virginia jurisdictional customers through their electric bills;
- Reduce base rates by $250 million annually going forward; and
- Significantly slow or curtail some of its massive — but not time-critical or essential — programs so that rates will not continue to rise even more.
These measures are economically and ethically justified, and will not preclude the company from seeking future increases if warranted.
Now is the time to do the right thing for the people and businesses of Virginia.
James C. Dimitri. Retired former State Corporation Commissioner.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.