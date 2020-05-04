Seven wonders of the world not always
distant places
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With all the misery and heartache in the world today, there is so much we take for granted. We don’t take the time to stop and smell the roses.
There are several versions of the Seven Wonders of the World. However, as a nonagenarian, these are what I feel are the true wonders of the world: the ability to see, to hear, to touch, to taste, to feel, to laugh and to love.
Without these seven, we have nothing.
Think about it, and be thankful and grateful.
Malcolm R. Kallman.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.