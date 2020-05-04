COD

Seven wonders of the world not always

distant places

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With all the misery and heartache in the world today, there is so much we take for granted. We don’t take the time to stop and smell the roses.

There are several versions of the Seven Wonders of the World. However, as a nonagenarian, these are what I feel are the true wonders of the world: the ability to see, to hear, to touch, to taste, to feel, to laugh and to love.

Without these seven, we have nothing.

Think about it, and be thankful and grateful.

Malcolm R. Kallman.

Henrico.

