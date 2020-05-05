COD

Shared sacrifice mindset of WWII missing now

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One of the things I am thankful to have during this pandemic is the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Beyond the factual information, it has been informative, instructive and entertaining to read the section “A Look Back at Fronts.”

While I enjoyed this section in general, as the pandemic has lingered, it has become fascinating these past few months to read the daily updates as the Allied forces slowly moved toward victory in Europe during World War II, based on the shared sacrifices of a global community. As I read about this long, multiyear war drawing to a close, leaving hundreds of thousands dead, it is hard not to compare it to the coronavirus pandemic war, and the view of so many that individual rights and freedom are more important than shared sacrifice in a time of need.

Thank goodness these “me first” and “my portfolio first” protesters were not around during WWII.

Thomas Cox.

Henrico.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email