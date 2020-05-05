Shared sacrifice mindset of WWII missing now
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of the things I am thankful to have during this pandemic is the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Beyond the factual information, it has been informative, instructive and entertaining to read the section “A Look Back at Fronts.”
While I enjoyed this section in general, as the pandemic has lingered, it has become fascinating these past few months to read the daily updates as the Allied forces slowly moved toward victory in Europe during World War II, based on the shared sacrifices of a global community. As I read about this long, multiyear war drawing to a close, leaving hundreds of thousands dead, it is hard not to compare it to the coronavirus pandemic war, and the view of so many that individual rights and freedom are more important than shared sacrifice in a time of need.
Thank goodness these “me first” and “my portfolio first” protesters were not around during WWII.
Thomas Cox.
Henrico.
